BLOOMINGTON — A Normal woman was sentenced Tuesday to four days in jail and 30 months probation on drug and theft charges.

Amy S. Shields, 43, pleaded guilty in two cases to one count of unlawful delivery of methamphetamine for an amount less than 5 grams, a Class 2 felony, and one count of theft, involving merchandise less than $300, a Class 4 felony.

Neither Shields nor her attorney, Matthew Koetters, wished to comment on either case.

In the drug case, Shields was accused of driving a co-defendant to a location where they sold methamphetamine to a Bloomington Police Department confidential source in December 2021. Prosecutors said Shields was arrested and found to be in possession of heroin and money from selling drugs. She was charged with unlawful delivery of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of 15 grams of a controlled substance.

While out on bond for that case, prosecutors said Shields was arrested in May 2022 at Walmart in Normal for trying to leave the store without paying for electronics and alcohol. She was charged with theft.

The remaining drug charges were dismissed Tuesday.

Shields was sentenced to four days in the McLean County Jail, with credit for 2 days served, and 30 months probation for the meth charge and ordered to pay a $75 discretionary fee, a $100 street value fee and other fees and fines.

Shields was also sentenced to 30 months probation and ordered to pay a $75 discretionary fee as well as other fees and fines for the theft charge. Judge William Yoder said both probationary periods are to be served concurrently.

She was also ordered to undergo a substance abuse evaluation and to comply with any and all recommended treatments.

