PEORIA — A Normal woman has pleaded guilty to a role in illegally purchasing a firearm that was used to kill
Champaign police officer Chris Oberheim in 2021.
Regina Lewis, 28, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to illegally purchase and transfer a firearm and conspiracy to engage in misleading conduct, according to a statement released Wednesday by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Peoria.
Lewis faces up to five year in prison. Each charge also carries a penalty of up to three years of supervised release and up to a $250,000 fine.
Lewis admitted in court that she conspired with co-defendants Ashantae Corruthers and Darion M. Lafayette to purchase and transfer a firearm to Lafayette, who could not legally purchase a firearm himself because he was a convicted felon, the statement said.
Prosecutors stated that Corruthers purchased a 9mm Glock 48 semiautomatic pistol from a federal firearms licensee in Indianapolis on Nov. 17, 2020, at the direction of Lafayette and Lewis.
Lewis then further admitted that she conspired with Corruthers and Lafayette to cover up the illegal purchase and transfer by having Corruthers falsely report to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on April 26, 2021, that the pistol was stolen from her.
Prosecutors stated that 23 days after the firearm was falsely reported as stolen, Lafayette used the firearm to fatally shoot Oberheim in Champaign on May 19, 2021. Lafayette was shot and killed by another Champaign officer, whom Lafayette also struck with gunfire.
After Oberheim's death, Lewis continued to cover up the illegal purchase by agreeing to have Corruthers falsely tell an ATF agent investigating the shooting that she purchased the gun for herself, that it had previously been stolen from her in March 2021, and that she did not know Lafayette.
Lewis remains in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service pending her sentence.
Corruthers' trial is scheduled to begin June 27 in Urbana.
The widow of late Champaign police officer Chris Oberheim joins Illinois Senate Republicans in urging majority Democrats to take up a series of bills meant to address crime and public safety concerns.
PHOTOS: Family, friends gather in Decatur for fallen officer's funeral
Mourners attend the service for Officer Chris Oberheim at Maranatha Assembly of God Church in Decatur, Illinois, on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. Law enforcement agencies throughout Illinois were represented at the service.
Police officers from across the Midwest were on hand to pay their respects to Chris Oberheim during a funeral at Maranatha Assembly of God Church. It was on May 26, the day of the funeral, that Oberheim's wife and daughters decided to make something good come out of the tragedy.
People walk up the flag line drive the burial site of Champaign Police Officer Christopher Oberheim at Monticello Cemetery in Monticello, Illinois, on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.
Cheryl and Dick Wetherell of Monticello, wait along the funeral procession route for slain Champaign Police Officer Chris Oberheim in Monticello, Illinois. Their neighbors placed a patriotic wreath along the road in honor of the Oberheim family and other police officers.
A State Police motorcycle contingent escorts the hearse down State Street in Monticello to the cemetery during the procession and burial of Champaign Police Officer Christopher Oberheim.
A family stands at attention Wednesday as the hearse carrying the earthly remains of Champaign Police Officer Christopher Oberheim passes along State Street in Monticello, Illinois.
