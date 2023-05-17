PEORIA — A Normal woman has pleaded guilty to a role in illegally purchasing a firearm that was used to kill Champaign police officer Chris Oberheim in 2021.

Regina Lewis, 28, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to illegally purchase and transfer a firearm and conspiracy to engage in misleading conduct, according to a statement released Wednesday by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Peoria.

Lewis faces up to five year in prison. Each charge also carries a penalty of up to three years of supervised release and up to a $250,000 fine.

Lewis admitted in court that she conspired with co-defendants Ashantae Corruthers and Darion M. Lafayette to purchase and transfer a firearm to Lafayette, who could not legally purchase a firearm himself because he was a convicted felon, the statement said.

Prosecutors stated that Corruthers purchased a 9mm Glock 48 semiautomatic pistol from a federal firearms licensee in Indianapolis on Nov. 17, 2020, at the direction of Lafayette and Lewis.

Lewis then further admitted that she conspired with Corruthers and Lafayette to cover up the illegal purchase and transfer by having Corruthers falsely report to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on April 26, 2021, that the pistol was stolen from her.

Prosecutors stated that 23 days after the firearm was falsely reported as stolen, Lafayette used the firearm to fatally shoot Oberheim in Champaign on May 19, 2021. Lafayette was shot and killed by another Champaign officer, whom Lafayette also struck with gunfire.

After Oberheim's death, Lewis continued to cover up the illegal purchase by agreeing to have Corruthers falsely tell an ATF agent investigating the shooting that she purchased the gun for herself, that it had previously been stolen from her in March 2021, and that she did not know Lafayette.

Lewis remains in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service pending her sentence.

Corruthers' trial is scheduled to begin June 27 in Urbana.

PHOTOS: Family, friends gather in Decatur for fallen officer's funeral