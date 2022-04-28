 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Normal woman kicked NPD officer in face, authorities say

BLOOMINGTON — A Normal woman is accused of kicking a police officer in the face.

Kayala D.C. Huff, 23, is charged with aggravated battery, domestic battery and resisting a peace officer.

Kayala D.C. Huff

Kayala D.C. Huff

Court documents show that she struck a household member Wednesday in Normal and later kicked a Normal police officer in the face.

Huff was released from custody on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond.

Bloomington police called to Wednesday night shots fired report

She was ordered to have no contact with the domestic battery victim and a Normal address.

An arraignment is scheduled for May 13.

