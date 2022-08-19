 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Normal woman faces burglary, retail theft charges

BLOOMINGTON — A McLean County grand jury has indicted a Normal woman on charges of stealing from Bed Bath & Beyond.

The indictments say Samantha A. Selburg, 44, entered the store on July 26 and stole more than $300 in merchandise. She faces a charge of burglary, a Class 2 felony, and a charge of retail theft, a Class 3 felony, as the alleged amount is more than $300. 

Samantha A. Selburg

Selburg
Burglary, stolen vehicle charges filed against Pontiac woman

Assistant State's Attorney Cecilia Blue told the court that Selburg additionally has three other burglary and retail theft charges pending in McLean County, as well as a history of 17 failures to appear. 

Bond was set as laid out in the warrant at $10,000 as a 10% bond, meaning she needs to post $1,000 plus processing to be released. She also has a no-contact order with Bed Bath & Beyond.

Selburg's next court appearance, which will be for multiple of the pending charges, is Sept. 6. 

