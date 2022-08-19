Normal woman faces burglary, retail theft charges

BLOOMINGTON — A McLean County grand jury has indicted a Normal woman on charges of stealing from Bed Bath & Beyond.

The indictments say Samantha A. Selburg, 44, entered the store on July 26 and stole more than $300 in merchandise. She faces a charge of burglary, a Class 2 felony, and a charge of retail theft, a Class 3 felony, as the alleged amount is more than $300.

Assistant State's Attorney Cecilia Blue told the court that Selburg additionally has three other burglary and retail theft charges pending in McLean County, as well as a history of 17 failures to appear.

Bond was set as laid out in the warrant at $10,000 as a 10% bond, meaning she needs to post $1,000 plus processing to be released. She also has a no-contact order with Bed Bath & Beyond.