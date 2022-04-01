 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Normal woman delivered meth, prosecutors say

BLOOMINGTON — Methamphetamine charges have been filed against a Normal woman.

Melissa J. Piercy, 38, is accused of delivering less than 5 grams of meth Wednesday.

Melissa J. Piercy

Piercy 

Piercy is charged with unlawful delivery of meth (Class 2 felony), unlawful possession of 15-100 grams of meth with the intent to deliver (Class X felony) and unlawful possession of 5-15 grams of meth with the intent to deliver (Class 1 felony).

She was booked in the McLean County Jail in lieu of posting $5,035.

An arraignment is set for April 15.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

