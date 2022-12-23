Normal woman charged with meth possession

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jacqueline N. Chambers

Jacqueline N. Chambers, 39, of Normal, is charged with possession of 15-100 grams of meth with intent to deliver, a Class X felony, and possession of 15-100 grams of meth, a Class 1 felony.

 MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL

NORMAL — A Normal woman was released on a personal recognizance bond after she was charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Jacqueline N. Chambers, 39, is charged with possession of 15-100 grams of meth with intent to deliver, a Class X felony, and possession of 15-100 grams of meth, a Class 1 felony.

She appeared for a Thursday bond court hearing before Judge Scott Black, who released her on a $250,000 personal recognizance bond.

Chambers' arraignment hearing was scheduled for 10 a.m., Jan. 13.