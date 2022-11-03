Normal woman charged with domestic battery of a child

BLOOMINGTON — Domestic battery charges involving a child are pending against a Normal woman.

Karima M. Postles, 25, is charged with two felonies — aggravated domestic battery with strangulation and aggravated battery — and two misdemeanors — domestic battery and endangering the life or health of a child.

According to the charging documents, the prosecution accuses her of strangling, grabbing and striking a child under the age of 12 on Oct. 28.