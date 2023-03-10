BLOOMINGTON — A 29-year-old woman is charged with delivery of meth in McLean County.
Kalyn M. Carroll, of Normal, appeared in a Friday bond court hearing before Judge Pablo Eves, who found probable cause for her arrest.
Carroll
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Charging documents said on Jan. 2, Carroll provided an Illinois State Police Task Force Six informant with less than 5 grams of methamphetamine. A Class 2 felony charge for meth delivery was filed for her arrest Friday.
Eves released Carroll on a $50,000 personal recognizance bond, and scheduled her arraignment for 10 a.m. March 31.
Despite perceptions of rising crime, theft has become far less common in recent years than it used to be. However, there are still hotspots where break-ins and burglaries are far more common than the typical American neighborhood.
Today in history: Mar. 10
1864: Ulysses S. Grant
In 1864, President Abraham Lincoln assigned Ulysses S. Grant, who had just received his commission as lieutenant-general, to the command of the Armies of the United States.
AP
1876: First words spoken over the phone
In 1876, Alexander Graham Bell’s assistant, Thomas Watson, heard Bell say over his experimental telephone: “Mr. Watson — come here — I want to see you” from the next room of Bell’s Boston laboratory.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
1913: Harriet Tubman
In 1913, former slave, abolitionist and Underground Railroad “conductor” Harriet Tubman died in Auburn, New York; she was in her 90s.
DAVID DUPREY
1965: Neil Simon
In 1965, Neil Simon’s play “The Odd Couple,” starring Walter Matthau and Art Carney, opened on Broadway.
Ira Mark Gostin
1969: James Earl Ray
On March 10, 1969, James Earl Ray pleaded guilty in Memphis, Tennessee, to assassinating civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. (Ray later repudiated that plea, maintaining his innocence until his death.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
1985: Mikhail Gorbachev
In 1985, Konstantin U. Chernenko, who was the Soviet Union’s leader for 13 months, died at age 73; he was succeeded by Mikhail Gorbachev.
Boris Yurchenko
1988: Andy Gibb
In 1988, pop singer Andy Gibb died in Oxford, England, at age 30 of heart inflammation.
MARTY LEDERHANDLER
2012: Rick Santorum
Rick Santorum won the Kansas caucuses in a rout and Republican presidential front-runner Mitt Romney countered in Wyoming.
Susan Walsh
2015: Hillary Rodham Clinton
In 2015, breaking her silence in the face of a growing controversy over her use of a private email address and server, Hillary Rodham Clinton conceded that she should have used government email as secretary of state but insisted she had not violated any federal laws or Obama administration rules.
A. Lynn
2017: President Park Geun-hye
South Korea’s Constitutional Court formally removed impeached President Park Geun-hye from office over a corruption scandal.
Lee Jin-man
2017: Scott Gottlieb
President Donald Trump chose Scott Gottlieb, a conservative doctor-turned-pundit with deep ties to Wall Street and the pharmaceutical industry, to lead the Food and Drug Administration.
J. Scott Applewhite
2021: Merrick Garland
The Senate confirmed Merrick Garland to be U.S. attorney general with a strong bipartisan vote; senators also confirmed longtime Ohio lawmaker Marcia Fudge as housing secretary.
Rick Bowmer
Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter:
@BrendanDenison
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.