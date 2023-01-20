 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Normal woman charged with aggravated battery

  • 0

BLOOMINGTON — Battery charges have been filed against a Normal woman.

Britley L. Hilger, 32, is charged with aggravated battery (Class 2), accused of punching a McLean County Detention Facility officer in the chest.

012223-blm-loc-hilger

Jan. 20, 2023

Court documents indicate the offense occurred Nov. 19, 2022. 

Bloomington man charged with aggravated battery

A McLean County grand jury returned a bill of indictment on the case Nov. 30, 2022, when a warrant for her arrest was issued.

In addition, Hilger is charged with two counts of violating a stalking no-contact order (Class 3 felonies) for banging on a door and shared walls of the petitioner of the order on Nov. 17 and 18.

Normal man charged with violating Offender Against Youth Act

She remains jailed in lieu of posting $1,035 and is ordered to have no contact with the victim of the stalking.

A status hearing was scheduled for March 2.

Despite perceptions of rising crime, theft has become far less common in recent years than it used to be. However, there are still hotspots where break-ins and burglaries are far more common than the typical American neighborhood.

Updated mug shots from The Pantagraph

Booking photos are provided by law enforcement. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless convicted.

1 of 14

Contact Mateusz Janik at (309) 820-3234. Follow Mateusz on Twitter:@mjanik99

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Normal woman released on multiple drug charges

Normal woman released on multiple drug charges

Holly M. Isaacson, 36, is charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver and unlawful possession of a controlled substance containing cocaine with the intent to deliver.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Chinese New Year horoscopes predict a bumpy year for these four signs

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News