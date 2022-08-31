Normal woman charged with aggravated battery

BLOOMINGTON — A Normal woman is in McLean County custody after cutting her roommate with a knife.

Keta N.M. Young, 42, is charged with aggravated domestic battery (Class 2 felony) and aggravated unlawful restraint as a subsequent offense (Class 3 felony).

Court documents show Young knowingly used a knife without legal authority to detain a woman identified as a household or family member on Aug. 29 in Normal.

According to the prosecution, the victim came home and saw Young holding the knife; Young then cornered the victim in the bathroom. The victim attempted to get the knife away from Young but received several deep lacerations to her fingers instead, which required stiches to close.

Bond for Young was set at $15,000, meaning she will need to post $1,500 plus fees to be released.

She was also given a no-contact order with the victim and the residence where the incident took place.

Her next court appearance is an arraignment hearing on Sept. 23.