Normal woman accused of delivering amphetamines, sedatives

BLOOMINGTON — A Normal woman received four drug charges after a traffic stop Thursday.

Prosecutors said Angelica J.M. Ruiz, 24, delivered Adderall — a trade name for an amphetamine — twice to an Illinois State Police task force unit on Aug. 3 and Aug. 10.

Angelica J.M. Ruiz, 24, of Normal, is charged with two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance and two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver.

Ruiz was pulled over in Normal Thursday by an Illinois State University Police officer for driving on a suspended license, prosecutors said.

Ruiz admitted to possessing Xanax — a brand name for alprazolam — and Adderall, a prosecutor said.

The prosecutor said Ruiz told police she had a prescription for Adderall, but police said they observed Ruiz advertising Adderall for sale on her Snapchat account.

Ruiz remains jailed in lieu of posting $5,035.

An arraignment is scheduled for Nov. 12.

