Normal woman accused of burglary, forging checks

BLOOMINGTON — A Normal woman is facing felony charges after prosecutors say she tried to forge multiple checks.

Jackie S. Claypool, 46, appeared for a Friday bond court hearing for two new cases charging her with one count of burglary (Class 2 felony), four counts of forgery (Class 3 felonies) and one count of deceptive practices (Class 4 felony).

Jan. 27, 2023

Claypool altered two cashier's checks in the amount of $1,980 each on Sept. 22 and Nov. 15, and did the same with another check in the amount of $500 on Jan. 6, according to court documents.

A McLean County grand jury also retuned two bills of indictment for events that occurred Dec. 10 at the Walmart in Bloomington and Dec. 21 at the Walmart in Normal.

Across those two indictments, Claypool's charges include two counts of retail theft in excess of $300 (Class 3 felonies) and four counts of retail theft (Class 4 felonies).

Claypool was jailed in lieu of posting $5,035 for one case and $245 for each of the remaining three cases, meaning she must post a total of $5,770 to be released.

An arraignment for all four cases is scheduled for 9 a.m. Feb. 17. 

Contact Mateusz Janik at (309) 820-3234. Follow Mateusz on Twitter:@mjanik99

