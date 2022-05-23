 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Normal woman accused of biting police officer

BLOOMINGTON — A Normal woman is accused of biting a police officer during a DUI arrest.

Jahda R. Davis

Davis

Jahda R. Davis, 20, is charged with aggravated battery and resisting a peace officer.

She was arrested and placed in a police car Sunday in Normal for DUI, prosecutors said.

Davis freed one hand from handcuffs, prosecutors said, and she escaped the police vehicle when an officer opened the backseat door to allow her to use a restroom.

Davis then ran away and entered her vehicle. She bit the officer’s forearm when he grabbed her arm in an attempt to stop her from putting her vehicle in drive, prosecutors said.

Davis was jailed in lieu posting $3,035.

An arraignment is scheduled for June 10.

