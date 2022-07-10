Normal police: Shots fired Saturday near Illinois State campus

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NORMAL — The Normal Police Department is investigating reports of gunfire Saturday night at an apartment complex close to Illinois State University.

NPD Sgt. Jeff Longfellow said officers were called at 11:51 p.m. Saturday to The Lodge On Willow, 214 W. Willow St., after witnesses reported shots were fired. He added it wasn't fireworks, and an ISU Police Department officer heard the shots as well.

Longfellow said there are no reports of injuries or damage to property as of Sunday morning.

He also said detectives are continuing to investigate all possible leads.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to call NPD at 309-454-9535.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

