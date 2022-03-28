 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Normal police seek help identifying retail theft suspects

Normal PD provided

These photos distributed by the Normal Police Department show two males the department is seeking to identify. 

The Normal Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying suspects in a retail theft investigation. 

Police say the males pictured entered Indy Smoke Shop, 1520 E College Ave., on March 21, selected several items of merchandise and then ran out of the store with it when the store clerk was distracted. 

Anyone with information to help identify the suspects should contact Officer Kyley Hepler at 309-454-9535 or khepler@normal.org. The case number is 202203414.

Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty

