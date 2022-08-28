Normal police look for car after near miss Saturday on Greenbriar

NORMAL — The Normal Police Department is looking for a car that narrowly missed pedestrians and scraped the Ross Dress for Less building on Saturday. There were no reported injuries nor significant damage.

Police were informed of a reckless driver in the Ross parking lot around 1:43 p.m. Saturday, NPD Sergeant Jeff Longfellow said. The car was seen coming close to hitting pedestrians in the parking lot before it struck the building, leaving some scrapes.

No serious damage was done to the vehicle or the building and no injuries were reported, Longfellow said.

The car was able to drive off from the scene and police are still looking for it and the driver. The car was a blue Ford Focus and is thought to have had some damage to the front, near the passenger side of the bumper area. It may have had temporary tags, Longfellow said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact NPD Officer Chris Nyman. NPD can be reached at 309-454-9535.