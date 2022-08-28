 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Normal police look for car after near miss Saturday on Greenbriar

NORMAL — The Normal Police Department is looking for a car that narrowly missed pedestrians and scraped the Ross Dress for Less building on Saturday. There were no reported injuries nor significant damage. 

Bloomington man charged with fraud on PPP loan

Police were informed of a reckless driver in the Ross parking lot around 1:43 p.m. Saturday, NPD Sergeant Jeff Longfellow said. The car was seen coming close to hitting pedestrians in the parking lot before it struck the building, leaving some scrapes. 

No serious damage was done to the vehicle or the building and no injuries were reported, Longfellow said.

Clinton woman believed to have left area voluntarily; police end search

The car was able to drive off from the scene and police are still looking for it and the driver. The car was a blue Ford Focus and is thought to have had some damage to the front, near the passenger side of the bumper area. It may have had temporary tags, Longfellow said. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact NPD Officer Chris Nyman. NPD can be reached at 309-454-9535. 

Bloomington man charged with theft from day care

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter:@connorkwood

