Normal police investigating shots fired Tuesday, Wednesday

NORMAL — Police officers are investigating two reports of shots fired this week in Normal.

Sgt. Rob Cherry with the Normal Police Department said officers were called at 7:57 p.m. Tuesday to a gunfire report in the 700 block of South Golfcrest Road. He said police located evidence at the scene showing shots had been fired.

Maine man sentenced for DUI in McLean County

Then, at 7:23 p.m. Wednesday, Cherry said a caller told dispatchers that several shots had been fired near Orlando Avenue and Northbrook Drive. That's less than two blocks away from Tuesday's gunfire report on South Golfcrest Road.

Meth charges pending against Shirley man

While they have no evidence indicating the two gunfire reports are related, Cherry said detectives are exploring that possibility.

He also said there were no injuries or damages to property reported in either incident. Cherry added no arrests have been made and no suspect information is available.

He asked anyone with additional information to call the NPD front desk at 309-454-9535.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

Breaking News Reporter

Brendan Denison is our breaking news reporter. Denison was a digital content producer for WCIA-TV in Champaign and a reporter for The Commercial-News in Danville. He can be reached at (309) 820-3238 and bdenison@pantagraph.com.

