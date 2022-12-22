Normal police investigating shots fired Tuesday, Wednesday

NORMAL — Police officers are investigating two reports of shots fired this week in Normal.
Sgt. Rob Cherry with the Normal Police Department said officers were called at 7:57 p.m. Tuesday to a gunfire report in the 700 block of South Golfcrest Road. He said police located evidence at the scene showing shots had been fired.
Then, at 7:23 p.m. Wednesday, Cherry said a caller told dispatchers that several shots had been fired near Orlando Avenue and Northbrook Drive. That's less than two blocks away from Tuesday's gunfire report on South Golfcrest Road.
While they have no evidence indicating the two gunfire reports are related, Cherry said detectives are exploring that possibility.
He also said there were no injuries or damages to property reported in either incident. Cherry added no arrests have been made and no suspect information is available.
He asked anyone with additional information to call the NPD front desk at 309-454-9535.
Watch Now: Herd of cows help police catch suspect in U.K., and more of today's top videos
Watch a herd of cows help police catch a suspect in the U.K., a rare ice age lion fossil was found in the Mississippi River, and more of today's top videos.
This police force was assisted by cows. Veuer’s Keri Lumm reports.
Experts believe a fossilized jaw bone that was found in the drought-stricken Mississippi River belongs to an extinct lion species.
Ancient Egyptians may have perfected the science of preserving human remains. But it turns out, that was never the idea.
Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock defeated Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a Georgia runoff election Tuesday (December 6), ensuring Dem…
Visitors have until January 1st to admire the US National Christmas. In Poland, the latest trends in Christmas decorations are on display whil…
The migratory monarch butterfly travels more than 2400 miles between Canada and Mexico. In July, the insect was placed on the endangered speci…
Gizmodo reports that a landmark report on facial recognition has found that law enforcement agencies are using the technology as the sole grou…
It’s been 50 years since the Apollo 17 astronauts took this iconic photo of our planet Earth on Dec. 7, 1972; this was the last time humans ha…
The robots fly around and pick fruit straight off the trees, depositing them in a bin. An Israeli start-up is replacing farmhands with flying …
Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison