Normal police investigate shots fired

NORMAL — Police are investigating a gunfire incident reported Sunday night in Normal.

About 11:30 p.m., officers were called to the 1600 block of Northbrook Drive near Golfcrest Road after callers reported hearing gunshots.

Officer Brad Park said no suspects, victims or evidence of gunfire were found Sunday.

Normal police returned to the scene Monday after they were notified a vehicle had been struck.

Park said they also found evidence an apartment building in the 1600 block of Northbrook was struck by gunfire.

The shots fired incident remains an active investigation. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call the Normal Police Department at 309-454-9535.