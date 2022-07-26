 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

top story breaking

Normal police investigate shots fired

  • 0

NORMAL — Police are investigating a gunfire incident reported Sunday night in Normal.

About 11:30 p.m., officers were called to the 1600 block of Northbrook Drive near Golfcrest Road after callers reported hearing gunshots.

Officer Brad Park said no suspects, victims or evidence of gunfire were found Sunday.

Normal police returned to the scene Monday after they were notified a vehicle had been struck.

Park said they also found evidence an apartment building in the 1600 block of Northbrook was struck by gunfire.

The shots fired incident remains an active investigation. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call the Normal Police Department at 309-454-9535.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story