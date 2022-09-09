Normal police arrest teen involved in two armed robberies

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NORMAL — The Normal Police Department on Sept. 8 arrested a 15-year-old juvenile, formerly from Normal, for two separate armed robbery incidents

The first incident occurred March 12 at the Indy Smoke Shop, 112 North St., where the suspect entered the business, displayed a firearm and threatened an employee. The suspect then gathered products from throughout the store and exited. 

The second incident occurred Aug. 12 at 707 Liquors, 315 W. Beaufort St., where the suspect entered the business, approached the employee behind the counter and displayed a knife while threatening the employee. The suspect then gathered products from throughout the store and exited. 

NPD's criminal investigations division and patrol division were able to identify the suspect and recover clothing worn in the crime, as well as recover the firearm used in the first incident. 

Although the firearm looked like a real gun, it was later determined to be a BB gun. 

The suspect was arrested and transported to the McLean County Juvenile Detention Facility. 

Contact Mateusz Janik at (309) 820-3234. Follow Mateusz on Twitter:@mjanik99

