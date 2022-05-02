Normal police arrest 3 after party in Underwood Park

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NORMAL — Normal police arrested three people, including a juvenile, on drug and weapon charges Friday afternoon after breaking up a party in Underwood Park. 

The department reported the arrests on social media on Monday. Police said officers pulled over a vehicle as the party dispersed, citing a vehicle code violation. The stop led to a search of the vehicle in which police say they found a handgun, an AR-15 rifle, loaded magazines and loose ammunition, more than 69 grams of cannabis packaged for jail and 10 pills of MDMA. 

The two adults arrested were Keon Spiller, 21, and Nakolis Spiller, 23, both of Bloomington. 

Keon Spiller

Keon Spiller
Nakolis Spiller

Nakolis Spiller
Nakolis Spiller was arrested on charges of two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in a vehicle and possession of more than 30 grams of cannabis. 

Keon Spiller was arrested on charges of possession of less than 15 grams of a controlled substance, possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine and manufacture or delivery of between 30 and 500 grams of cannabis. 

The Bloomington Police Department and McLean County States Attorney's Office collaborated with the investigation. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Normal Police Department at (309) 454-9535.

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter:@connorkwood

