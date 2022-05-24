Normal nonprofit to provide legal representation for detained immigrants in pilot program

BLOOMINGTON — Unlike other parts of the U.S. legal system, detained immigrants facing deportation in court do not have an established right to counsel.

A Bloomington-Normal nonprofit is aiming to change that, as it is partnering with two other organizations for a pilot program to provide free counsel for immigrants in removal proceedings in the Chicago Immigration Court, which is the only such court in Illinois.

The Immigration Project, 211 Landmark Drive, Normal, is connecting with the Chicago-based Resurrection Project and National Immigrant Justice Center to form the Midwest Immigrant Defenders Alliance.

The three nonprofit organizations also are partnering with the Cook County Public Defender’s office for the one-year pilot program to provide legal representation for those facing removal hearings in the Chicago Immigration Court.

A state law enacted this year bars Immigration and Customs Enforcement from detaining individuals in Illinois, allowing ICE to detain Illinois residents in other states. The pilot program extends to those detained in Indiana, Kentucky and Wisconsin.

The nonprofit groups said the pilot program intends to “build a model for universal representation” for detained immigrants facing deportation.

Detained immigrants with legal counsel are twice as likely to obtain relief than those detained without legal representation, according to an American Immigration Council 2016 study.

“Too often immigrants from rural and urban communities in central and southern Illinois feel isolated and marginalized while they are facing the highest possible stakes — separation from their families and, often, possible persecution in a country they may have not seen in decades,” Immigration Project Executive Director Charlotte Alvarez said.

Alvarez said MIDA is a “natural expansion of our current advocacy and legal representation work.”

That’s also the case for the National Immigrant Justice Center, which has provided legal counsel to detained immigrants for more than 30 years, its associate director Ruben Loyo said.

A member from MIDA will consult with any detained and unrepresented person who has an initial hearing before the Chicago Immigration Court and cannot afford private counsel.

“Everyone has the right to due process, including immigrants, and immigrants should also have the right to an attorney if they can’t afford one — especially those in detention that face many more barriers to a successful case outcome,” said Eréndira Rendón, vice president of immigrant justice at The Resurrection Project.

The program also will provide training and mentorships for lawyers beginning their practice in immigration law.

Vera Institute of Justice, a nongovernmental research group, also will follow the outcomes of the MIDA-represented cases to evaluate its impact.

“The launch of MIDA proves that the national movement for universal representation is only getting stronger as people across the country continue to demand that no one should face deportation without a lawyer,” said Annie Chen, director of the Advancing Representation initiative at the Vera Institute of Justice.

“People facing deportation are our neighbors, friends, and loved ones. They deserve to fight their cases freely in their communities and with a lawyer by their side,” Chen said.

MIDA’s creation also comes around the same time Gov. J.B. Pritzker approved a bill that creates a task force to give recommendations on how Illinois can provide legal representation for immigrants facing deportation.

