Normal man struck police officer in face, prosecutors say

BLOOMINGTON – Seven battery charges have been filed against a Normal man.

James E. Carlson, 50, is accused of hitting a household and family member six times between Sept. 12 and Oct. 4.

Prosecutors said he also struck a Normal Police officer in the face Oct. 5 after the family member alerted police.

Carlson is charged with one count of class 2 felony aggravated battery, three counts of class 3 felony aggravated battery and three counts of misdemeanor domestic battery.

He remains jailed in lieu of posting $15,035.

An arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 29.

James E. Carlson

James E. Carlson, 50, of Normal, is charged with one count of class 2 felony aggravated battery, three counts of class 3 felony aggravated battery and three counts of misdemeanor domestic battery.

 MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

