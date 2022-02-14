 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Normal man strangled, punched, dragged woman, prosecutors say

BLOOMINGTON – A Normal man was held without bond Monday on domestic battery charges.

Derail T. Riley, 35, is charged with one count of aggravated domestic battery, a Class 2 felony, and five counts of Class 4 felony domestic battery.

A prosecutor said that a witness saw Riley dragging a woman through the snow Saturday night outside a residence in north Normal.

Riley also punched the woman and strangled her twice, prosecutors said in a probable cause statement.

He was ordered to be held without bond pending a domestic violence risk assessment.

A bond review hearing is set for Friday and an arraignment is scheduled for March 3.

Derail T. Riley

Derail T. Riley, 35, of Normal, is charged with one count of aggravated domestic battery, a Class 2 felony, and five counts of Class 4 felony domestic battery.

 MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL

