Normal man strangled, punched, dragged woman, prosecutors say

BLOOMINGTON – A Normal man was held without bond Monday on domestic battery charges.

Derail T. Riley, 35, is charged with one count of aggravated domestic battery, a Class 2 felony, and five counts of Class 4 felony domestic battery.

A prosecutor said that a witness saw Riley dragging a woman through the snow Saturday night outside a residence in north Normal.

Riley also punched the woman and strangled her twice, prosecutors said in a probable cause statement.

He was ordered to be held without bond pending a domestic violence risk assessment.

A bond review hearing is set for Friday and an arraignment is scheduled for March 3.

