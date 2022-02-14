Normal man strangled, punched, dragged woman, prosecutors say

BLOOMINGTON – A Normal man was held without bond Monday on domestic battery charges.
Derail T. Riley, 35, is charged with one count of aggravated domestic battery, a Class 2 felony, and five counts of Class 4 felony domestic battery.
A prosecutor said that a witness saw Riley dragging a woman through the snow Saturday night outside a residence in north Normal.
Riley also punched the woman and strangled her twice, prosecutors said in a probable cause statement.
He was ordered to be held without bond pending a domestic violence risk assessment.
A bond review hearing is set for Friday and an arraignment is scheduled for March 3.
