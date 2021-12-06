Normal man stole handgun from vehicle, authorities say

BLOOMINGTON — A Normal man is accused by authorities of breaking into a car and stealing a firearm and ammunition.

Prosecutors said Cortez K. Carter, 23, entered a man’s unlocked vehicle overnight Oct. 11 in Normal and took a .380 caliber handgun.

The victim told police that he had forgotten to lower his garage door that night, a prosecutor said.

Carter was arrested Nov. 11 for separate vehicle burglaries.

Normal police conducted a search warrant for Carter’s cell phone after his arrest, in which police saw text message conversations about the stolen handgun, as well as photos and videos of Carter with the gun, prosecutors said.

Carter is charged with two counts of burglary — one class 2 felony and one class 3 felony — and two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

He remains jailed in lieu of posting $35,035.

An arraignment is scheduled for Dec. 17.

