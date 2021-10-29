 Skip to main content
top story

Normal man spit on two jail officers, prosecutors say

BLOOMINGTON – Aggravated battery charges are pending for a Normal man.

Fabian R. Sims, 25, is accused of spitting on two McLean County jail correctional officers on Oct. 18.

Fabian R. Sims

Fabian R. Sims, 25, of Normal, is charged with two counts of aggravated battery.

He is charged with two counts of aggravated battery.

Sims remains jailed in lieu of posting $2,035.

An arraignment is scheduled for Nov. 19.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

