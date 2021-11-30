 Skip to main content
Normal man spit on jail officer, prosecutors say

BLOOMINGTON — An aggravated battery charge has been filed against a Normal man who is in jail custody.

Court documents show Fabian R. Sims, 25, spit on a McLean County jail officer Nov. 25.

He remains jailed in lieu of posting $2,035.

An arraignment is scheduled for Dec. 15.

Fabian R. Sims

Sims

 MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

