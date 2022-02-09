Normal man serving 50 years for murder claimed lawyer was ineffective

BLOOMINGTON — A motion to reconsider a Normal man’s 50-year prison sentence or to withdraw his guilty plea to murder was denied Wednesday.

In November, Larry E. Knell, 45, was sentenced after pleading guilty three months earlier to one count of first-degree murder.

He was arrested April 9 in the stabbing death of Dale E. Baughman, 59, of Normal earlier that day in the 600 block of West Seminary Avenue in Bloomington.

Knell filed a pro se motion Nov. 15 to reconsider the sentence or in the alternative to withdraw his guilty plea, claiming his court-appointed defense lawyer was ineffective.

The motion said Knell was unsatisfied with McLean County public defense attorney Joseph Moran’s representation in that he “provided an unreasonable level of assistance” with negotiating a plea to a lesser charge and informing Knell that he could be charged with second-degree murder.

He also accused Moran of failing to request a competency evaluation for him after learning of Knell’s “long-term” substance abuse and mental illness.

Moran said he made sure court staff who conducted a pre-sentence investigation report was aware of Knell’s mental illness, adding that “at no time” he questioned or worried about Knell’s competency.

Moran also said prosecutors were unwilling to reduce charges to second-degree murder.

Knell declined to elaborate on any of the claims in his motion when the judge asked him in court Wednesday except for noting that he wanted to reduce the 50-year prison sentence “to at least 25 years.”

Judge William Yoder denied appointing Knell an additional attorney to address his claims at the conclusion of Wednesday’s Krankel hearing, which is a procedure in which a defendant argues they had ineffective assistance of counsel during the case.

Yoder told Knell that he “received very effective assistance.”

Moran said he was not aware of Knell’s motion until January. He asked the judge for time to review transcripts of the court hearings in the case and to speak further with Knell.

A status hearing was scheduled for April 15.

