Normal man sentenced to two years on battery charge

BLOOMINGTON — A man from Normal is sentenced to two years in prison in a plea agreement on battery charges.

Derail T. Riley, 36, pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated battery, a Class 3 felony, on Wednesday. The charge stems from an event in February where he caused harm to his then girlfriend while in a parking lot in Normal.

Eight other charges were dismissed in the plea agreement. He was initially charged with aggravated domestic battery, a Class 2 felony, and five counts of domestic battery, a Class 4 felony. The charge he pleaded guilty to was filed last week following conversations between Riley, who represented himself, and the state's attorney's office.

Riley was sentenced to two years in prison and one year of mandatory supervised released, pending the decision of the Prisoner Review Board. He was given credit for 298 days served.