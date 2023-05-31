Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

BLOOMINGTON — A 22-year-old Normal man pleaded guilty Wednesday for cocaine possession with the intent to deliver.

Ezra A. Ellison received his sentence before Judge Jason Chambers, who accepted his guilty plea on unlawful possession of a controlled substance containing cocaine with the intent to deliver (Class 1 felony).

According to charging documents, Illinois State Police Task Force Six arranged three purchases from Ellison at a Normal residence, with two transactions carried out Oct. 3 and one on Oct. 13.

A search warrant was obtained for Ellison's residence on Oct. 14, and officers found about 2.5 grams of a substance containing cocaine, according to charging documents.

Ellison was later arrested that same day and admitted to police that people would reach out to him to purchase cocaine and provide small amounts of cocaine to friends when they were in need, according to charging documents.

He was sentenced to 30 months of probation and was ordered to pay all necessary fines and fees.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant State's Attorney Jeffrey Horve. Defense attorney Brendan Bukalski represented Ellison.

