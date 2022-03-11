Normal man sentenced to 14 years for drug deliveries

BLOOMINGTON — A Normal man was sentenced Friday to 14 years in prison for methamphetamine deliveries.

Jonathan A. Jamison, 44, was sentenced to seven years in prison for each of two cases involving drug sales.

Jamison was arrested in July 2020 on four charges of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance involving cocaine, naloxone and buprenorphine.

He was charged in October 2021 with one count of unlawful delivery of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine.

McLean County Assistant State’s Attorney Jeff Horve recommended that the court sentence Jamison to a total of 28 years in prison, while defense attorney Jennifer Patton asked Jamison to be sentenced to 30 months of probation.

Jamison earned credit for 683 days previously served in jail.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.