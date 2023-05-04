BLOOMINGTON — A 33-year-old man is set to spend just over two weeks in jail on a felony drug charge stemming from a 2021 arrest.

Jerome L. Robinson, of Normal, received his sentence before Judge William Yoder after pleading guilty to one count of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance containing cocaine, a Class 2 felony.

He was sentenced to 32 days in McLean County Jail and given credit for 16 days already served.

Prosecutors said Robinson made a delivery to a Bloomington police vice unit on April 14, 2021, that contained less than one gram of cocaine for approximately $100.

Four other related charges were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

Jennifer Patton, the private attorney representing Robinson, said the case had a fair outcome.

Robinson was also ordered to pay court fees and fines and to serve 36 months probation. A substance abuse evaluation is part of the probation requirements.

