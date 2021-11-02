Normal man sentenced 50 years for April killing

BLOOMINGTON – A Normal man was sentenced to 50 years in prison Tuesday for one count of first-degree murder.

Larry E. Knell, 45, pleaded guilty three months ago to fatally stabbing Dale E. Baughman, 59, of Normal, in the early morning of April 9 in the 600 block of West Seminary Avenue in Bloomington.

A McLean County Coroner’s Office autopsy revealed at least 72 stab wounds on Baughman’s head, neck, chest, arms, back and upper abdomen.

A factual basis document said Knell and a friend met Baughman at a Bloomington bar on the night of April 8.

Baughman had won $500 on a video gambling machine and Knell told Baughman he would rob him later that night, according to a witness’s statement to police.

Knell’s friend provided him and Baughman a ride home from the Bloomington bar hours later, court documents said.

When Baughman exited the vehicle West Seminary Avenue and North Oak Street in Bloomington, Knell followed him down the street, a prosecutor said.

Baughman was found lying in the street with multiple stab wounds and without the $500 he had won, according to court documents.

Knell was arrested the next day and charged with three counts of first-degree murder. Two counts of murder were dismissed in a plea agreement.

Five victim impact statements were read in court Tuesday by Baughman’s siblings and by a prosecutor on behalf of Baughman’s friend.

“Words cannot express the pain and sadness I felt when my brother was killed,” said Ray Baughman, Dale Baughman’s brother. “Never again we’ll be able to talk, joke around, talk about sports, argue or say ‘Love you, bro.’”

Knell showed little emotion during the victim impact statements and when Judge William Yoder issued the 50-year sentence, which defense attorney Joseph Moran characterized as a “death sentence” for the 45-year-old man.

Moran asked the judge to issue a 25-year imprisonment. He pointed to Knell's acceptance of responsibility through his guilty plea, but Moran also said Knell "has a history of intellectual disability."

McLean County state’s attorneys recommended 50 years in prison.

“The selfish, brutal, heinous actions of this defendant on April 9 of 2021 brought an unnecessary, tragic end to the life of Dale Baughman and altered the course of countless others,” McLean County Assistant State’s Attorney Emily Young said. “There are no words to adequately describe the amount of pain and sadness that this defendant brought to the family and friends of Dale and will continue to bring to his family and friends.”

In a brief statement, Knell said: “I would like to apologize to the victim’s family about what I did.”

Knell also was ordered to pay about $1,150 in restitution.

Yoder spoke for about six minutes while issuing the sentence, calling the case “very troubling.” He sided with the state’s attorney’s request for a 50-year sentence, which was the maximum amount agreed to under the plea agreement.

“The court looks at the needless act of violence that occurred in this case – the taking of a life for apparently $500 of gambling proceeds,” Yoder said. “It’s just an absolute senseless act that has impacted many, many lives in the community and the family…such a senseless act to take a person like that, just makes no sense at all.”

