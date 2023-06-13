BLOOMINGTON — A Normal man was sentenced to 24 months probation after pleading guilty to burglary on Monday.

Zachary J. Williamson, 21, was arrested in July 2022, accused of knowingly entering the Mucky Duck Marina at 17845 Park View Lane in Hudson with the intent to commit a theft. He was charged with one count of burglary, a Class 2 felony punishable by two to five years in prison.

As part of a plea agreement, Williamson will serve 24 months of what it known as second chance probation.

Under the terms of second chance probation, if an individual pleads guilty to an offense and successfully completes their probation period, the charge would be dismissed.

