 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

top story

Normal man pleads guilty to theft

  • 0

BLOOMINGTON — A Normal man will have to pay back more than $10,000 to Best Buy after pleading guilty to theft in McLean County Court. 

Kevin Verastegui (copy)

Verastegui
Bloomington, McLean County rank high for DUI arrests in Illinois

Kevin Verastegui entered his guilty plea to theft between $10,000 and $100,000 (a Class 2 felony) on Monday. The plea was part of an agreement reached with the state's attorney's office. The agreement included a sentence of seven days in jail, 30 months probation, a $75 fine and restitution of around $10,700 to Best Buy.

Bloomington woman sentenced to 4 years for drug delivery

Verastegui was charged with making fraudulent returns while employed at Best Buy from April through October 2021. After a corporate investigation, he admitted to Best Buy to having committed the theft, Assistant State's Attorney Don Rood told the court. Verastegui and his counsel agreed that if the case went to trial, witnesses would testify as such. 

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter:@connorkwood

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Buying less, eating less: Hunger pains on Sri Lankans as food prices rocket