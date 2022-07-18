Normal man pleads guilty to theft

BLOOMINGTON — A Normal man will have to pay back more than $10,000 to Best Buy after pleading guilty to theft in McLean County Court.

Kevin Verastegui entered his guilty plea to theft between $10,000 and $100,000 (a Class 2 felony) on Monday. The plea was part of an agreement reached with the state's attorney's office. The agreement included a sentence of seven days in jail, 30 months probation, a $75 fine and restitution of around $10,700 to Best Buy.

Verastegui was charged with making fraudulent returns while employed at Best Buy from April through October 2021. After a corporate investigation, he admitted to Best Buy to having committed the theft, Assistant State's Attorney Don Rood told the court. Verastegui and his counsel agreed that if the case went to trial, witnesses would testify as such.