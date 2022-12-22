Normal man jailed on cannabis possession charges

NORMAL — A 25-year-old Normal man is in custody at the McLean County jail after being charged with possessing cannabis.

Braxton J. Smith appeared in a Thursday bond court hearing before Judge Scott Black, who found probable cause to detain him on two cannabis possession charges.

Smith faces a Class 2 felony charge of possession of 500-2,000 grams of cannabis with intent to deliver, and a Class 3 felony charge of possession of 500-2,000 grams of cannabis.

Judge Black set his bond at $50,000, with 10% to apply for release. He also ordered Smith to motion the court for a source of bond hearing, and prove that his bail money is legally obtained.

Smith's arraignment hearing was scheduled for 9 a.m. Jan 13.