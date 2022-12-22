 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Normal man jailed on cannabis possession charges

  • 0

NORMAL — A 25-year-old Normal man is in custody at the McLean County jail after being charged with possessing cannabis.

Normal police investigating shots fired Tuesday, Wednesday

Braxton J. Smith appeared in a Thursday bond court hearing before Judge Scott Black, who found probable cause to detain him on two cannabis possession charges.

122422-blm-loc-1smith

Braxton J. Smith, 25, of Normal, faces a Class 2 felony charge of possession of 500-2,000 grams of cannabis with intent to deliver, and a Class 3 felony charge of possession of 500-2,000 grams of cannabis.

Smith faces a Class 2 felony charge of possession of 500-2,000 grams of cannabis with intent to deliver, and a Class 3 felony charge of possession of 500-2,000 grams of cannabis.

Judge Black set his bond at $50,000, with 10% to apply for release. He also ordered Smith to motion the court for a source of bond hearing, and prove that his bail money is legally obtained.

Meth charges pending against Shirley man

Smith's arraignment hearing was scheduled for 9 a.m. Jan 13.

Despite perceptions of rising crime, theft has become far less common in recent years than it used to be. However, there are still hotspots where break-ins and burglaries are far more common than the typical American neighborhood.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking News Reporter

Brendan Denison is our breaking news reporter. Denison was a digital content producer for WCIA-TV in Champaign and a reporter for The Commercial-News in Danville. He can be reached at (309) 820-3238 and bdenison@pantagraph.com.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

UK ambulance workers join widening strike for above-inflation pay

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News