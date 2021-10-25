 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Normal man intended to sell meth, prosecutors say

  • 0

BLOOMINGTON – Drug charges have been filed against a Normal man.

Darrius D. Robinson, 28, is charged with unlawful possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver and unlawful possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine.

Robinson was released from custody Monday on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond.

An arraignment is scheduled for Nov. 19.

Darrius D. Robinson

Darrius D. Robinson, 28, of Normal, is charged with unlawful possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver and unlawful possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine.

 MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News