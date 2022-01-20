Normal man indicted on 45 child porn charges

BLOOMINGTON — A Normal man remains in custody on child pornography charges.

David S. Fry, 70, is charged with 45 counts of child pornography. Sixteen of the charges are a Class 2 felony and 29 charges are a Class 3 felony.

Court documents do not list a victim in the charges. A prosecutor said the charges result from the use of electronics.

The charges are described as a possession of a “photograph or other similar visual reproduction or depiction by computer of a minor child whom he reasonably should have known to be under the age of 13,” in court documents.

A warrant for Fry’s arrest was issued and returned Wednesday. A judge preliminarily set his bond Wednesday at $500,000 with 10% to apply, meaning he would need to pay $50,000 plus a bond fee to be released from custody.

A different judge kept the bond as set in a hearing Thursday.

Fry was ordered to have no contact with any minor children.

An arraignment is scheduled for Feb. 4.

