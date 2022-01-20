Normal man indicted on 45 child porn charges

BLOOMINGTON — A Normal man remains in custody on
child pornography charges.
David S. Fry, 70, is charged with 45 counts of child pornography. Sixteen of the charges are a Class 2 felony and 29 charges are a Class 3 felony.
Court documents do not list a victim in the charges. A prosecutor said the charges result from the use of electronics.
The charges are described as a possession of a “photograph or other similar visual reproduction or depiction by computer of a minor child whom he reasonably should have known to be under the age of 13,” in court documents.
A warrant for Fry’s arrest was issued and returned Wednesday. A judge preliminarily set his bond Wednesday at $500,000 with 10% to apply, meaning he would need to pay $50,000 plus a bond fee to be released from custody.
A different judge kept the bond as set in a hearing Thursday.
Fry was ordered to have no contact with any minor children.
An arraignment is scheduled for Feb. 4.
Updated mug shots from The Pantagraph
Logan T. Kendricks
Logan T. Kendricks, 35, is charged with two counts of aggravated domestic battery, Class 2 felonies.
Davis W. Hopkins
Davis W. Hopkins, 25, of Chenoa, is charged with one count of unlawful delivery of between 15 and 100 grams of methamphetamine, a Class X felony.
Rochelle A. McCray
Rochelle A. McCray, 37, of Chicago, is charged with unlawful possession of between 15 and 100 grams of cocaine with the intent to deliver, a Class X felony; unlawful possession of between 1 and 15 grams of cocaine with the intent to deliver, a Class 1 felony; unlawful possession of between 15 and 100 grams of cocaine, a Class 1 felony; unlawful possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine, a Class 4 felony.
Tony Robinson
Tony Robinson, 38, of Chicago, is charged with unlawful possession of between 15 and 100 grams of cocaine with the intent to deliver, a Class X felony; unlawful possession of between 15 and 100 grams of cocaine, a Class 1 felony; unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, a Class 2 felony; unlawful possession of firearm ammunition by a convicted felon, a Class 2 felony; unlawful possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony.
Jordan P. Gillespie
Jordan P. Gillespie, 27, of LeRoy, was sentenced to 15 years in prison for residential burglary and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Aaron J. Zielinski
Aaron J. Zielinski, 28, of Plainfield, was sentenced to four years on probation for unlawful possession of between 15 and 100 grams of methamphetamine. A charge of unlawful possession of meth with the intent to deliver was dismissed.
Dontae D. Gilbert
Dontae D. Gilbert, 30, of Bloomington, is charged with aggravated domestic battery, a Class 2 felony, and domestic battery, charged as a Class 3 felony for a subsequent offense.
Stefan A. Mangina
Stefan A. Mangina, 32, is charged with three counts of unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of meth with the intent to deliver and unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver.
Jerail M. Myrick
Jerail M. Myrick, 26, of Springfield, is charged with one count of unlawful delivery of less than 1 gram of cocaine, a Class 2 felony.
Cedric J. Haynes
Cedric J. Haynes, 21, of Bloomington, is charged with nine counts of unlawful delivery of less than 1 gram of cocaine, a Class 2 felony.
Michael J. Owen
Michael J. Owen, 30, of Stanford, is charged with two counts of unlawful delivery of between 1 and 15 grams of cocaine, a Class 1 felony.
Rebecca L. Gormley
Rebecca L. Gormley, 35, of Bloomington, is charged with unlawful delivery of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine, a Class 2 felony.
Penny S. Self
Penny S. Self, 59, of Ashland, is charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, a Class 2 felony.
Jonathan Wiley
Jonathan Wiley, 30, of Chicago, is charged with attempted possession or sale of stolen car parts, a Class 2 felony, and resisting a peace officer, a Class A misdemeanor.
Jason S. Russell
Jason S. Russell, 22, of Chicago, is charged with attempted possession or sale of stolen car parts, a Class 2 felony, and resisting a peace officer, a Class A misdemeanor.
