Normal man in custody on weapons charge

BLOOMINGTON — A Normal man is in custody after police said they found a loaded firearm in his vehicle during a traffic stop.

Bloomington officers conducted a traffic stop at approximately 2:03 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of North Main Street, according to a news release from the Bloomington Police Department.

During the stop, a K-9 officer performed a free air sniff and searched the vehicle, when they found a loaded firearm inside.

The 24-year-old man was arrested on a preliminary charged of unlawful use of a weapon.

At this time, there are no injuries to report and the incident is still pending an investigation, police said.

The Pantagraph does not name suspects before they are formally charged.

Anyone with information should contact the Bloomington Police Department at 309-820-8888.

To submit a tip anonymously, contact the crime and intelligence analysis unit at 309-434-2963 or email CIAU@cityblm.org.