Normal man in custody after report of gunshot

BLOOMINGOTN — A Normal man is in custody after police responded to the sound of a gunshot early Saturday.

Terry J. A. Powell, 21, is charged with reckless discharge of a firearm (Class 4 felony), illegal possession of ammunition (Class 4 felony) and possession of a firearm without a valid Firearm Owners Identification card (Class 3 felony).

Bloomington officers were conducting a foot patrol in the downtown bar district at approximately 1:13 a.m. when they heard the sound of a shot fired, according to a statement from the Bloomington Police Department.

Additional officers arrived in the area to assist and they observed a male concealing what was believed to be a firearm, police said.

Officers made contact with the male, who was later identified as Powell, and located the firearm.

A short time later, Powell was taken into custody without incident.

"I want to commend the BPD dispatchers and BPD officers who worked in conjunction on this case. The speed and efficiency in which the suspect was taken into custody was imperative in keeping our community safe," said Bloomington Police Chief Jamal Simington in a statement. "The BPD will remain diligent in our partnership with our community to enhance the quality of life in Bloomington. BPD will continue to address violence with all of our resources."

The circumstances behind this incident are still pending investigation by Bloomington police.

Anyone with information should contact the Bloomington Police Department at 309-820-8888.