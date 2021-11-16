Normal man grabbed officer’s neck, kicked cop in leg: police

BLOOMINGTON — Two aggravated battery charges have been filed against a Normal man.

Clinton A. Page, 28, is accused of trying to enter a police car at 11:30 p.m. Saturday near downtown Bloomington bars. Prosecutors said he appeared to be heavily intoxicated.

A Bloomington police officer declined to allow Page in the police vehicle after at least two attempts. Page then “repeatedly struck” the police car’s window while shouting profanities at the officer, prosecutors said.

The police officer exited his vehicle and told Page to step away, but the man refused and “took a physically aggressive stance,” prosecutors said.

Police deployed pepper spray toward Page and shoved him to the ground. Page then attempted to punch the police officer, and later grabbed the officer’s neck “and squeezed,” prosecutors said.

After a second Bloomington police officer intervened, Page kicked one of the officers in the thigh, a probable cause statement said.

Page was jailed in lieu of posting $1,035.

An arraignment is scheduled for Dec. 10.

