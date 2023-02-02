Phillip Tinch

Phillip Tinch of Normal was charged Thursday, Nov. 10 at the McLean County Law and Justice Center with several felonies including:

- Five counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, more than one but less than 15 grams of a substance containing cocaine, a Class 1 felony.

-One count of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, less than one gram of a substance containing cocaine, a Class 2 felony.