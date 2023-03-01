BLOOMINGTON — A Normal man was sentenced Wednesday to probation after prosecutors said a loaded handgun was found in his glove box during a traffic stop.

Gage M. Kinder, 22, entered a guilty plea for one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, a Class 4 felony.

A prosecutor said a Bloomington police officer pulled Kinder over in October for an unrelated investigation and found an uncased 9mm handgun loaded with 30 rounds in the glove box of his vehicle. Kinder told police he had purchased the gun legally at a local gun shop.

After his arrest, The Pantagraph reported that he did not have a Firearm Owner’s Identification card, based on charging documents, but a prosecutor said Wednesday that Kinder did have a FOID, though he did not have a concealed carry license.

Kinder’s initial charges also included one count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver for 5 to 15 grams of cocaine, and one count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance for an amount of cocaine less than 15 grams.

The drug charges were dismissed Wednesday when Kinder pleaded guilty to the weapon charge.

Kinder was sentenced to 30 months of probation and six days in jail. Judge William Yoder said he had credit for three days already served in jail, “making that a time-served sentence.”

With the probation sentence, Kinder was also ordered to undergo a substance abuse evaluation.

