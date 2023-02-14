BLOOMINGTON — A Normal man was given a probation sentence Tuesday after a guilty plea.

Brian L. Garcia, 38, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated battery and one count of driving under the influence.

Assistant State’s Attorney Aaron Fredrick said Garcia was arrested in July after Normal police found him asleep in a vehicle. Once he was awake, the defendant failed field sobriety tests and a chemical test found his blood alcohol level was .296.

While in police custody, Garcia “caused bodily harm” to an officer when he twisted the officers fingers, Frederick said.

For the aggravated battery, Garcia was sentenced to 30 months probation and four days in jail, with credit for two days served. The DUI charge resulted in a sentence of 24 months court supervision, 100 hours of community service and the completion of a victim impact panel and an alcohol program. He was also ordered to pay all fines, fees and associated costs.

A misdemeanor for resisting an officer and an additional DUI offense that was charged differently were dismissed with the plea.

Garcia’s attorney, James Bass, declined to comment after the plea hearing.

