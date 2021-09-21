 Skip to main content
Normal man gets jail, probation in sex abuse case

Karston V. Anderson

Karston V. Anderson, 30, of Normal, was charged as of Dec. 23, 2019, with two counts of criminal sexual assault and two counts of criminal sexual abuse for incidents that reportedly occurred on Dec. 22 in Normal. He was sentenced to four days in jail and 24 months of probation after pleading guilty to one count of criminal sexual abuse. The second criminal sexual abuse charge and two criminal sexual assault charges were dismissed.

BLOOMINGTON – A Normal man pleaded guilty Monday to criminal sexual abuse after waiving his jury trial.

Karston V. Anderson, 30, was sentenced to four days in jail and 24 months of probation for one count of criminal sexual abuse, which is a class 4 felony.

Two class 1 felony charges for criminal sexual assault and a second class 4 felony criminal sexual abuse charge were dismissed in a plea agreement.

Anderson was given credit for two days served in the McLean County Jail, as he posted $1,535 in December 2019 to be released.

He was charged Dec. 23, 2019, with the four counts of criminal sexual assault and sexual abuse for incidents that reportedly occurred Dec. 22, 2019 in Normal.

