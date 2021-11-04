Normal man gets 3 years for aggravated fleeing police stop

 Skip to main content
BLOOMINGTON — A 32-year-old Normal man was sentenced to three years in prison Thursday for aggravated fleeing and eluding police.

Christopher A. Barron was a focus of a Bloomington Police Department vice unit investigation that led authorities to attempt to arrest him during a traffic stop Aug. 11, 2020.

Barron initially slowed down, but then veered into oncoming traffic and tried to flee from the stop, a prosecutor said Thursday.

One police car drove alongside Barron’s car, but Barron “took off again, damaging” the police car and crashing into a vice unit vehicle, the prosecutor said.

Barron’s car then drove toward a wooden fence and stopped. His vehicle was boxed in by police cars and he was placed under arrest, according to a probable cause statement.

He was initially charged with unlawful delivery of 1 to 15 grams of cocaine; unlawful possession of 1 to 15 grams of cocaine with the intent to deliver; unlawful possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine; unlawful possession of 30 to 500 grams of cannabis with the intent to deliver; unlawful possession of 100 to 500 grams of cannabis, charged as a subsequent offense; and aggravated fleeing and eluding.

All of the drug charges were dismissed under an open plea agreement Sept. 17 of this year, when Barron pleaded guilty to the one count of aggravated fleeing.

McLean County Assistant State’s Attorney Spencer Chikahisa asked Judge Casey Costigan to impose a five-year sentence with the Illinois Department of Corrections, largely basing the recommendation on Barron’s criminal history, which he said is “serious and troubling.”

Defense lawyer Brian McEldowney, of the McLean County Public Defender’s Office, asked the judge to sentence Barron to probation, pointing to mental health and substance abuse issues that could be better treated through probation, he said.

McEldowney said Barron completed GED classes while serving time in the McLean County jail in the past year, and that he gained employment upon his release. He also submitted two certificates of achievement that Barron received during his time in jail.

Costigan chose a prison sentence because he said Barron’s past battery convictions were “concerning.”

“Probation’s not appropriate where it would depreciate the seriousness of the offender’s conduct and be inconsistent with the ends of justice,” the judge said.

Barron also was ordered to pay about $940 in restitution.

He received credit for about 400 days previously served in jail.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

