BLOOMINGTON — A 20-year-old Normal man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for his involvement in a March 2021 shooting.
Parks-Bullock
He was initially charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated battery with a firearm, six counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, one count of possession of a firearm without a FOID card and one count of reckless discharge of a firearm.
Parks-Bullock pleaded guilty Monday to one count of aggravated battery with a firearm, and the rest of the charges were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
He was sentenced to 15 years in the Department of Corrections to be served at 85%, with credit for 29 days served. The sentence will be followed by a three-year term of mandatory supervised release.
The sentence in this case will be served consecutively with a case in which he pleaded guilty to
one count of aggravated assault and sentenced to two years in prison and a case in which he pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful possession of a weapon in a penal institution and sentenced to four years in prison.
Parks-Bullock has one pending case in McLean County, charged with three counts of aggravated battery as Class 2 felonies.
US authorities identify shooter as 23-year-old employee of the bank, as Biden calls for action against gun violence.
The US surpasses 140 mass shootings in 2023. Here's every event mapped
The US surpasses 100 mass shootings in 2023—here's every event mapped
Since the start of 2023, the United States has averaged more than one mass shooting per day. The
Gun Violence Archive, a nonprofit group that tracks gun violence using police reports, government sources, news coverage, and other public data, counted 106 mass shootings in 2023 as of March 9—a period of 68 days.
No official, universal definition of what constitutes a mass shooting currently exists. Groups define it differently based on the number of victims, whether they are killed or injured, whether the shooting occurs in a public or private space, and whether the shooter targets victims. The Gun Violence Archive defines it as an event in which at least four people were killed or injured.
The lack of a consistent definition creates opportunities for people to interpret the data differently, making it difficult for lawmakers to establish a set of agreed-upon facts upon which to address the issue of gun control.
For example, using a much narrower definition of a mass shooting, security specialists who drafted a
2013 congressional report identified just 78 mass shooting events between 1983 and 2012. This figure starkly contrasts the GVA's findings for 2014, which determined 273 mass shootings had occurred that year alone.
As to more recent figures, the Gun Violence Archive recorded 647 mass shootings in the U.S. in 2022. Compared to this time last year, mass shootings in 2023 are outpacing last year's rate.
Stacker cited data from the Gun Violence Archive to visualize the scope of mass shootings thus far in 2023. Data is as of March 7, 2023. You may also like: From Stonewall to today: 50+ years of modern LGBTQ+ history
Mass shootings have happened in gun-friendly states—and some stricter ones
Several of the states where mass shootings have occurred this year are those that
don't require gun owners to obtain a permit to carry a concealed weapon. However, some of the most high-profile mass shootings of this year, like those in Half Moon Bay and Monterey Park, California, and Washington D.C., happened in states with stricter gun laws.
Gun violence in the U.S. is a complex problem with many contributing factors beyond state laws. A 2022 study from Everytown for Gun Safety
comparing state laws to rates of gun violence, however, shows a correlation between the two. States with the most restrictions on gun users also have the lowest rates of gun-related deaths, while states with fewer regulations have a higher death rate from guns.
At 120 firearms per 100 residents, the U.S. is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned guns than people, according to the
2018 Small Arms Survey.
Mass shootings take place in nearly every type of public and private space
This year, shooters have attacked people at college campuses, cultural celebrations, gas stations, private residences, downtowns, and even on highways.
The deadliest single event to date remains the Jan 21. shooting in Monterey Park, California, where a gunman killed 11 people and wounded nine others at a dance hall in an Asian American community during a Lunar New Year celebration.
Nine mass shooting incidents occurred between Feb. 17 and Feb. 19—the most of any weekend in 2023. That weekend,
nine children were shot at a gas station in Georgia, six people were shot on I-57 in Chicago, leaving one toddler dead, and five people, including one 4-year-old, were shot at a parade in New Orleans.
Firearms are the
leading cause of death in people under the age of 24 years in the U.S., according to a study published in the journal of the American Academy of Pediatrics in December 2022.
