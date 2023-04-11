BLOOMINGTON — A 20-year-old Normal man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for his involvement in a March 2021 shooting.

Omarr D. Parks-Bullock was accused of shooting at two 17-year-old victims and striking one of them, as well as at an apartment on Orlando Avenue in Normal. The injured teen had three gunshot wounds.

He was initially charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated battery with a firearm, six counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, one count of possession of a firearm without a FOID card and one count of reckless discharge of a firearm.

Parks-Bullock pleaded guilty Monday to one count of aggravated battery with a firearm, and the rest of the charges were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

He was sentenced to 15 years in the Department of Corrections to be served at 85%, with credit for 29 days served. The sentence will be followed by a three-year term of mandatory supervised release.

The sentence in this case will be served consecutively with a case in which he pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated assault and sentenced to two years in prison and a case in which he pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful possession of a weapon in a penal institution and sentenced to four years in prison.

Parks-Bullock has one pending case in McLean County, charged with three counts of aggravated battery as Class 2 felonies.

