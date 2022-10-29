Normal man facing weapons, cocaine charges

BLOOMINGTON — A 22-year-old Normal man is facing felony charges after police said they found him possessing weapons and cocaine in Bloomington.

Gage M. Kinder, of Normal, appeared in a Thursday bond court before Judge Scott Black. Kinder is charged with unlawful possession of 5 to 15 grams of cocaine with intent to deliver, a Class 1 felony, unlawful possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine, a Class 4 felony, and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, a Class 4 felony.

Charging documents state Kinder possessed a loaded and uncased 9mm pistol at the time of his arrest, and he does not have a valid FOID card. Police found 50 rounds in the vehicle and the weapon in the glove box, Assistant State’s Attorney Aaron Fredrick said.

Judge Black released Kinder on a $50,000 personal recognizance bond.

Kinder’s arraignment hearing was scheduled for 10 a.m. Nov. 18.