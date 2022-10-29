Normal man facing weapons, cocaine charges

BLOOMINGTON — A 22-year-old Normal man is facing felony charges after police said they found him possessing weapons and cocaine in Bloomington.
Gage M. Kinder, of Normal, appeared in a Thursday bond court before Judge Scott Black. Kinder is charged with unlawful possession of 5 to 15 grams of cocaine with intent to deliver, a Class 1 felony, unlawful possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine, a Class 4 felony, and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, a Class 4 felony.
Charging documents state Kinder possessed a loaded and uncased 9mm pistol at the time of his arrest, and he does not have a valid FOID card. Police found 50 rounds in the vehicle and the weapon in the glove box, Assistant State’s Attorney Aaron Fredrick said.
Judge Black released Kinder on a $50,000 personal recognizance bond.
Kinder’s arraignment hearing was scheduled for 10 a.m. Nov. 18.
Watch Now: NASA details meteorite strike on Mars, and more of today's top videos
NASA has released the sound of a meteorite striking Mars, watch animals at a Belgium zoo going crazy for pumpkins, and more of today's top videos.
The InSight lander, perched on the surface of Mars since 2018, will run out of power and stop operations within four to eight weeks, NASA said…
The pumpkin crave affects everyone! Buzz60’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.
An inhalable COVID-19 vaccine has been rolled out in China. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.
This amazing specimen is going to be sold in Hong Kong and you can catch a glimpse of it before it’s gone. Yair Ben-Dor has the story.
UNESCO is using satellite images in an effort to keep track of the destruction of Ukraine's cultural heritage following the Russian invasion. …
The ‘Udulele’ is a combination of the traditional Oud and a Ukulele. Yair Ben-Dor has the story.
Students graduate from Brazil’s School of Santa Claus ahead of the Christmas season.
Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison