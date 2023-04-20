BLOOMINGTON — A Normal man is in the McLean County Jail as he faces criminal sexual assault charges.

Emmanuel K. Mpay, 23, appeared in a Thursday bond court hearing following a grand jury indictment for two counts of criminal sexual assault (Class 1 felonies).

A McLean County grand jury returned a bill of indictment charging Mpay on Wednesday.

Charging documents indicate that Mpay committed the offenses Oct. 23.

Judge Scott Black set Mpay's bond at $250,000, with 10% plus fees required in order to be released from the McLean County Jail. Mpay was also ordered to not have contact with the victim.

His arraignment will be held at 9 a.m. May 5.

