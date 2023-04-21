BLOOMINGTON — A 31-year-old Normal man is facing felony charges of aggravated battery and assault against police officers.

Dylan R. Mann appeared Friday in bond court following four grand jury indictments for two separate cases relating to aggravated assault and battery.

One case involves two counts of aggravated battery (Class 2 felonies) and one count of aggravated assault (Class 4 felony).

Charging documents indicate the defendant committed the offenses Dec. 30.

The second case charges the defendant with one count of aggravated assault (Class 4 felony).

Charging documents indicate the defendant committed the offense Aug. 22.

Judge Pablo Eves set a $10,000 personal recognizance bond for each case, which means Mann is not required to provide money to be released from jail.

His arraignment was set for 10 a.m. May 31.

