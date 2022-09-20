 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Normal man faces residential burglary charge

Camani K. Jordan

BLOOMINGTON — Camani K. Jordan, 22, is charged with residential burglary involving an apartment in Normal. The alleged incident occurred in July, according to court documents.

A warrant for his arrest was issued Thursday and he was taken into custody Sunday.

Jordan is being held in lieu of posting $5,035. An arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 14.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

